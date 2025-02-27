Telangana to form panel of legal experts to resolve disputes related to Emaar projects

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday decided to constitute a committee of legal experts to resolve the legal disputes relating to pending projects of Dubai-based Emaar Properties.

This will be in addition to the committee formed by the previous government under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary in 2015 to resolve the Emaar Properties matter.

The decision was taken when the management of Emaar Properties approached the state government to discuss the resolution of disputes over the company’s pending projects in various cases.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu held a meeting with Emaar representatives at the Secretariat.

Emaar Founder and Managing Director Mohammed Alabbar, former UAE Ambassador to India Dr. Ahmed Al Banna, Emaar Group CEO Amit Jain, and the company's International Affairs head Mustafa Akram participated in the meeting.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Finance Ramakrishna Rao, CMO Secretary Seshadri, Special Secretary to the CM Ajith Reddy, TGIIC MD Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and Law Secretary Tirupati were also present.

The Emaar Properties entered into agreements in 2001 with the then-state government to invest in projects such as the construction of a convention centre, hotel, golf course, villas and other projects in Hyderabad in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. During that period, the CBI and the ED registered cases of the alleged irregularities in the agreements entered by the company with the APIIC. Investigation in the cases and hearings in the courts are still going on.

After the formation of Telangana, the then BRS government constituted a five-member Secretary level Committee headed by the Chief Secretary to resolve the disputes related to the projects taken up by Emaar Properties in October 2015.

According to the CMO, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Solicitor General of India also made several suggestions to the state government on this matter.

During the meeting with Emaar representatives, the officials briefed the Chief Minister on all these issues.

Since the cases probed by the investigating agencies and charge sheets are related to legal issues, CM Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to thoroughly examine the Emaar agreement documents, details of the court cases, and instructions given by the Central government.

The Chief Minister also accepted the company’s proposal to set up a legal agency with the approval of the UAE government to study the legal disputes and find an amicable solution. The CM said that the committee formed by the government will consult with them and give further suggestions and advice.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.