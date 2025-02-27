Durai Murugan must resign over illegal sand mining: TN BJP

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad called upon the resignation of state Mining Minister S. Durai Murugan from the Cabinet.

He alleged that illegal sand mining continues unchecked across Tamil Nadu, and officials from the Water Resources Department and various district administrations were allegedly aiding and abetting this large-scale plunder of the state's natural resources.

He said that as a fallout of this, Tamil Nadu’s fertile land is being exploited. The BJP leader also called upon the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take immediate action and dismiss Durai Murugan, who also holds the Water Resources Minister.

“If the Chief Minister hesitates to remove a senior minister accused of corruption, then Durai Murugan himself must take moral responsibility and resign,” Prasad said.

Prasad said that the failure to curb rampant illegal sand mining - conducted without environmental clearances and legal permissions - has severely impacted agriculture, groundwater levels, and the livelihoods of farmers.

He said that Tamil Nadu was witnessing an unprecedented surge in illegal sand mining, adding that the very minister responsible for water resources is allegedly supporting those engaged in sand looting, thereby emboldening corrupt government officials.

“Despite repeated warnings from the Supreme Court, illegal sand mining continues unabated across the state. In Kallakurichi district’s Thirukoilur region, sand is being illegally transported in trucks using Poclain machines during nighttime hours. Shockingly, this looting occurs near crucial drinking water supply projects meant for nearby villages and industries,” he claimed.

He charged that extensive digging of riverbeds poses a severe threat to groundwater levels. Similarly, in Tuticorin district’s Mullakadu coastal area, illegal extraction of soil using Poclain machines has led to daily unauthorised sales worth crores of rupees.

The BJP leader said that reports indicate that a single truckload of illegally mined sand is sold for Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000, leading to an estimated revenue loss of Rs 200 crore to Rs 300 crore for the Tamil Nadu government.

He said that despite these blatant violations being exposed through newspapers and television channels, the district administration, Water Resources Department, and other state officials have remained silent.

He said that their inaction suggests that they are complicit in this illegal trade.

“In the past, media reports have extensively covered illegal sand mining in districts like Madurai, Tiruppur, and Thiruvallur. Due to the state government’s continued negligence, this illegal activity has now spread to Kallakurichi and Tuticorin,” he said.

