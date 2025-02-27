Dy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht slams AAP for ‘undemocratic’ behaviour in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) On the third day of the Delhi Assembly session on Wednesday, while BJP legislators were raising issues concerning their constituencies in the House, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators, along with Leader of the Opposition Atishi, were staging a protest.

The AAP legislators were blocked from entering the Delhi Assembly, following which they were staging a dharna. Expressing objection to this, the AAP accused the BJP government of being ‘authoritarian’.

On all this development, Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Mohan Singh Bisht spoke to IANS. When asked about the protest and the accusations against BJP, the Dy Speaker stated, "I will not comment on what they are saying, but the behaviour they exhibited inside the House was not appropriate under democratic procedures. This is a House that is accountable to the people of Delhi. One should participate in discussions on various issues in the House."

Meanwhile, regarding the presentation of the CAG report in the Delhi Assembly, BJP legislator Arvinder Singh Lovely said that the irregularities mentioned in the CAG report clearly indicate that the previous AAP government has committed serious crimes, and they will have to face the consequences.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition and former Delhi CM Atishi took to the social media platform X to post, "For the first time in the history of the country, elected legislators are being stopped from entering the Assembly complex. So far, the police have not shown us any orders. This is BJP's dictatorship. When we raised slogans of 'Jai Bhim,' we were thrown out of the Assembly complex. The BJP hates Baba Saheb Ambedkar, hates his picture, and hates his name."

Atishi further stated that she had requested an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu for February 28 (Friday).

