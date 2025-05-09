Telangana Congress legislators to donate a month’s salary to National Defence Fund

Hyderabad, May 9 (IANS) Members of Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council, belonging to the ruling Congress, will donate their one-month salary to the National Defence Fund in view of the current high tension on the borders between India and Pakistan.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy mooted the proposal for donating a month’s salary to the National Defence Fund to help the Indian Army valiantly fighting Pakistan.

He discussed the proposal with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and the latter will make an announcement in this regard after discussing the proposal with the Congress MLAs and MLCs.

The Chief Minister requested the MLAs and MLCs of other parties to donate a month’s salary.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has condoled the death of an Army soldier from the state in the heavy shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Murali Nayak of the Sri Sathya Sai district lost his life in the indiscriminate shelling by the Pakistan Army.

Pawan Kalyan said that the nation will never forget the supreme sacrifice of Murali Nayak. "The Indian nation will never forget the sacrifice of Jawan Shri Murali Nayak, who died a hero's death in Operation Sindoor," the Jana Sena leader posted on ‘X’.

The actor-politician prayed to God to grant peace to the soul of the jawan who laid down his life while fighting against enemy forces on the borders of Jammu and Kashmir. "This young jawan from Kallithanda of Sri Sathya Sai district dedicated himself to the defence of the country and became a martyr on the battlefield. I express my deepest condolences to the parents of this hero, Smt. Jyoti Bai, Sri Ram Nayak and other family members. The state government will provide all possible assistance to the family," Pawan Kalyan added.

YSR Congress Party President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Nayak in Jammu & Kashmir.

He stated that Nayak’s supreme sacrifice, laying down his life for the nation’s security, can never be forgotten. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and expressed his profound sympathy for their loss.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy said he was deeply saddened by the loss of Nayak, a Telugu braveheart who laid down his life while defending the nation against Pakistan. "My profound tributes to his supreme sacrifice and heartfelt condolences to his family," Kishan Reddy posted on X.

