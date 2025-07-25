Telangana Cabinet meeting postponed to July 28

Hyderabad, July 25 (IANS) The Telangana State Cabinet meeting, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to July 28.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Cabinet meeting would now be held at 2 p.m. on July 28 at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Secretariat in Hyderabad.

The meeting, originally scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, was postponed due to the unavailability of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and several key ministers, who are in Delhi.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha, and Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari are attending the Congress OBC Leadership Bhagidari Nyay Mahasammelan, which is being held on Friday in the national capital.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy are also visiting Delhi.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who has been in the national capital for the last two days, has not yet returned.

Revanth Reddy, Vikramarka and Uttam Kumar Reddy had on Thursday briefed top Congress leaders on the caste census conducted in the state. They had also made a presentation on the caste census before the Congress MPs.

The Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues requested the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge, to exert pressure on the Centre to include BC reservation Bills in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

The State Assembly in March passed two Bills to enhance reservation for BCs in education, employment and local bodies to 42 per cent and sent the same to the Centre for Presidential assent.

With the Centre yet to give its approval, the Congress party has urged its top leadership to raise the issue in the ongoing Parliament session.

The Telangana Cabinet, at its previous meeting on July 10, decided to issue an ordinance to increase BC reservations to 42 per cent in the upcoming local body elections.

The government has also sent a draft ordinance to the Governor, but there has been no official word yet on when it will get approval.

The government has to finalise reservations for local body elections by the end of July as per the orders of the Telangana High Court, which has directed the government to conduct the local body polls by September.

The next Cabinet meeting is likely to discuss the issue and decide the future course of action.

