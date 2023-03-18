Telangana BJP chief appears before women's panel

Hyderabad, March 18 (IANS) Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay on Saturday appeared before State Women's Commission in response to the notice issued for his derogatory comments against BRS leader K. Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Taking serious note of the comments, the Commission questioned Sanjay for about two-and-a-half hours. The panel pulled him up and warned him against making such comments in future.

The Commission members reportedly showed Bandi Sanjay videos of his objectionable remarks made against women on various occasions and posed him several questions.

Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament, clarified that he did not make any derogatory comments against Kavitha.

It was immediately not clear if the Commission would summon the BJP leader again.

After appearing before the Commission, he told reporters that the remarks he made were a common phrase used in Telangana.

Earlier, there was some tension outside the office of women's commission as BRS workers staged a protest demanding action against Sanjay.

Women leaders and workers of BJP had also gathered there to defend their state president.

Sanjay had made the remark while targeting Kavitha over the Delhi liquor policy case in which she was recently questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

The BJP leader's office defended the statement calling it a common phrase used in Telugu which translated to if someone commits a crime, would you appreciate or punish.

The Commission had summoned Sanjay to appear before it on March 15 but he wrote to the panel on Tuesday that since the Budget Session of the Parliament was in progress and his presence is must, he could not appear on March 15. He requested for permission to appear on March 18.

The Commission on Wednesday responded positively to his request.

The women's panel had taken suo moto note of the derogatory comment made by Sanjay against Kavitha, who is also a member of Telangana Legislative Council.

The ruling party has taken serious note of Sanjay's remark and staged protests at various places in the state demanding his apology. BRS leaders also lodged police complaints against Sanjay.

