Telangana administration on high alert due to incessant rains

Hyderabad, July 27 (IANS) The Telangana government has put the entire state administration on high alert in view of the incessant rains that have been lashing the state during the last couple of days.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said that as per the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the flood situation in the state is being constantly monitored with the senior officials along with district collectors and superintendents of the police.

The NDRF, SDRF and Fire Service teams have been put on readiness to take up any rescue and relief measures in case of any emergency. A special control room ( 7997950008, 7997959782, 040-23450779) to monitor the flood situation has been set up in the state secretariat.

Three Senior Officials have been appointed in the control room and the situation is being constantly monitored, the Chief Secretary said. Similarly, control rooms have been set up in all the collector offices of the districts.

Two NDRF teams in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Hyderabad districts have been kept in readiness while one NDRF team each has been put in place in Mulugu and Warangal districts.

Several districts in the state, particularly from North Telangana have been experiencing continuous downpours from Wednesday night. Rainfall ranging from 30 to 40 cm has been recorded in these districts.

Moranchavagu in Moranchapalli village of Bhupalpalli district has been in spate and as a result the entire village is submerged. She said the district administration has shifted the villagers of Moranchapalli village to a safer location. One NDRF team is being despatched to Moranchapalli village, while steps are being taken to send one helicopter to the village. Collector and SP of Bhupalpally district are constantly in touch with the villagers and personally monitoring the situation.

In another incident, 80 tourists stranded near Muthyaladhara in Mulugu district were rescued late Wednesday night. Children of a residential school in Mulugu district headquarters were being shifted to other schools as waterlogging was reported in the residential school.

As several colonies in Warangal and Hanumakonda town are under water due to heavy rains, the district administration is taking steps to evacuate the colony residents and shift them to safer places.

Meanwhile, the Godavari river is flowing dangerously at Bhadrachalam and as such a second danger alert has been issued. As there is every likelihood of the flood water reaching the third danger alert mark, steps are being taken to shift people living in low-lying areas to relief camps.

As there is a lot of outflow from the Kadem project, measures are being taken to shift the people living in the catchment areas to safer places. As the ponds, canals and tanks are up to the brim in several parts of the state, various measures have been taken to prevent any untoward incident. The Chief Secretary advised the people not to venture out near the causeways and other vulnerable areas.

The Chief Secretary informed that the flood situation in the state is being constantly monitored with the collectors and SPs of the districts through teleconference on an hourly basis. Senior officials and various heads of departments are also constantly monitoring the situation from the Secretariat, she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.