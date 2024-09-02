Tejaswini Singh says her ‘Bheema’ character thrives on curiosity

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actress Tejaswini Singh, who essays the titular character in the television show ‘Bheema’, has shared that inquisitiveness is one of the biggest assets of her character.

The actress said that her character is always asking questions and seeking to understand the world around her.

She said, “Her eyes, brimming with courage and determination, reflect her spirited nature. She loves playing games with her friends and sister, especially marbles. Her closest relationships are with her mom (Smita Sable) and her cousin Kundan, though she doesn’t get along with her Tai”.

The actress, who hails from Jaipur, has quickly made a lasting impression on viewers owing to her performance.

Talking about the response to the show, the actress said, “It feels wonderful. Ever since the promos of Bheema were released, my family, friends, and classmates have been telling me how much they love my character. But the happiest moment for me was when my mother said, ‘Meri bitiya bohot achi acting kar rahi hai’”.

Tejaswini said that she loves playing Bheema, and whenever she gets access to her grandmother's phone, she goes online to watch the promos, clips, and posters repeatedly.

She continued, “It is heartwarming to read that people are enjoying the show and loving my character”.

The show, which is set in the 1980s, follows the story of a young girl named Bheema. It is a social drama focusing on her struggles and her journey toward equal rights. It’s a story of love, strength, and the unyielding bond between a mother and her daughter.

The actress said, “Audiences will witness her courageous journey as she battles adversities stemming from her family, society, and economic conditions. Despite facing numerous injustices and discrimination, she fearlessly strives to overcome these obstacles”.

‘Bheema’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.