Tejashwi should press for caste survey in Congress-ruled states: JD-U

Patna, Aug 30 (IANS) JD-U MLC and Chief Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar on Friday said former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav should pressurise the Congress to conduct the caste survey in the states ruled by them.

“Why has Tejashwi Yadav called for a protest again on the caste-based survey? He must pressurise Congress to conduct surveys in the states ruled by them. Congress conducted a caste survey in Karnataka but its report was never published. West Bengal and Jharkhand are also not NDA-ruled states. I challenge Tejashwi Yadav to sit on a protest over it. I would also join him if sits on a protest against Congress and Trinamool and ask them to conduct the caste surveys in their states,” Neeraj Kumar said.

On Thursday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) announced to hold a protest demonstration at all district headquarters in Bihar on September 1.

The protest aims to demand a nationwide caste-based census and for 65 per cent reservation in Bihar to be included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Reacting to the RJD’s planned protest, Neeraj Kumar urged Tejashwi Yadav to pressure Congress and the INDIA bloc to endorse the Bihar model of the caste-based survey and conduct similar surveys in their states.

“Nitish Kumar has already sent the 65 per cent reservation report to the Centre to be included in the Ninth Schedule. You are making hallow promises and unnecessary statements,” he said.

He added that the result of the Lok Sabha election 2024 was “painful” for the RJD and Tejashwi Yadav. “He was also absent during the entire monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly this year,” he added.

He also accused Tejashwi Yadav of favouring ‘family reservation’ rather than advocating the reservation for the deprived sections of society.

“Following the caste survey, we are also conducting the land survey in Bihar. This survey is troubling Tejashwi Yadav as he is a landlord,” he said.

Neeraj Kumar added that if someone has donated this land to Tejashwi Yadav then he should reveal the registry documents and declare his daughter as the nominee for these lands.

“He has earned black money through corruption. The land survey in Bihar is becoming a worrying factor for him that’s why he is raising the issue of the caste survey,” Kumar added.

