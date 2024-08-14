Tejas, Sarang dazzle in first-ever multinational air exercise hosted by India

Sulur (Tamil Nadu), Aug 14 (IANS) Several aircraft, including indigenously manufactured helicopters Sarang and LCA Tejas, on Tuesday showcased their prowess in the multinational air exercise 'Tarang Shakti' being hosted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the first time.

The first of the two-phased air exercise was held at the Sulur air base in Tamil Nadu.

A total of 51 countries were sent invitation for the air exercise. Of them, the air forces of 12 countries have confirmed their presence in 'Tarang Shakti' which would be conducted in two phases.

The air forces of Germany, France, Spain and Britain were in India for the first phase of 'Tarang Shakti' on Tuesday.

The second phase of the air exercise would be held from August 29 to September 14 in Jodhpur in which air forces of the US, Australia, Greece, Bangladesh, Singapore, and the UAE would take part.

Commenting on Tarang Shakti being organised for the first time in India, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari said "It is a major achievement for us that we have been able to organise this air exercise in such a large scale."

He added, "We have been holding bilateral air exercises for many years and this is for the first time that we are conducting a multi-national air exercise. We have six different types of aircraft which would be flying alongside Eurofighter Typhoon and Rafale."

"We have also prepared an electronic warfare simulation. We have different types of radar and air defence missile systems which would function against the opposition in any networked environment," the IAF chief said.

Chaudhari also said that India's prime focus through the air exercise is on 'Aatmanirbharta' and to put on display its indigenous capabilities.

In the 'Aatmanirbharta Abhiyan', LCA Tejas is a symbol of success for India, the IAF chief said on the conclusion of the first phase of Tarang Shakti.

Air Force chiefs from Spain, France, and Germany were also present on the occasion.

India's Rafale, Sukhoi, and LCA Tejas participated in the first phase of the air exercise.

