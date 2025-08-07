Top EV Car Offers in India This August 2025: Up to ₹10 Lakh Discount

As India steps into the festive season, leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers are offering significant discounts and benefits to attract buyers. From premium models to budget-friendly options, here’s a complete list of EVs available with special offers this August.

Kia EV6 – Up to ₹10 Lakh Discount

Kia India is offering a substantial discount of up to ₹10 lakh on the premium Kia EV6. Equipped with a futuristic design and advanced features, the EV6 delivers a powerful performance and an impressive range of over 600 km on a single charge. Currently, the model is available only in the GT-Line AWD variant.

Mahindra XUV400 – ₹2.5 to ₹3 Lakh Off

Mahindra & Mahindra is giving away festive discounts ranging from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh on the XUV400 EV, depending on the variant. This electric SUV offers a driving range between 375 km and 456 km, making it a competitive option in the Indian EV market.

MG ZS EV & Comet EV – Up to ₹2.5 Lakh Discount

MG Motor has slashed prices on two of its electric offerings:

MG ZS EV: ₹2.5 lakh discount

MG Comet EV: ₹60,000 discount

However, the company has clarified that no discount is applicable on the Windsor variant.

Citroën ëC3 – ₹1.25 Lakh Discount

Citroën is offering a festive discount of ₹1.25 lakh on the ëC3 EV. Styled like an SUV, this hatchback delivers a range of over 300 km per charge and features a 2540 mm wheelbase, ensuring a smooth and spacious driving experience.

Hyundai Creta Electric – Up to ₹1 Lakh Off

Hyundai is extending a discount of up to ₹1 lakh on the Creta Electric, depending on the variant. The electric SUV offers a range of more than 390 km and comes with a modern design and a feature-rich cabin suited for Indian buyers.

Tata Electric Vehicles – ₹45,000 to ₹1 Lakh Discount

Tata Motors, one of India’s EV pioneers, is offering discounts between ₹45,000 and ₹1 lakh on its electric lineup, which includes:

Tiago EV – Up to ₹1 lakh off

Punch EV

Nexon EV

Curvv EV

Harrier EV – Loyalty benefits only

Tata’s wide range of EVs makes it easier for budget-conscious and premium buyers to make the shift to electric mobility this festive season.

With high fuel prices and rising eco-consciousness, these festive offers on EVs present an ideal opportunity for buyers to switch to electric. Make sure to visit your nearest dealership to confirm variant-specific discounts, availability, and other benefits.