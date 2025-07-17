TCS's New Bench Policy Triggers Panic Among Employees: What It Means & Why It's Being Called ‘Inhumane’

Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) newly implemented bench policy has raised significant concerns among employees, with many expressing anxiety over its stringent provisions. The policy, which came into effect on June 12, limits the time an employee can remain without project allocation to 35 business days per year. The first review cycle is set to conclude this week.

Under the revised guidelines, employees are expected to log a minimum of 225 billable days annually, with limited bench time of 35 business days. Failure to meet these criteria could impact pay, promotions, overseas opportunities, and even employment continuity.

TCS has placed the responsibility on employees to proactively reach out to the Resource Management Group (RMG) for project allocation if they remain unassigned. Additionally, benched employees are now mandated to:

Attend office regularly,

Log four to six hours of upskilling each day.

While some TCS employees have taken to Reddit to express unease and frustration, others have voiced support, arguing the move could help eliminate underperforming resources. One user claimed the policy would weed out individuals “stuck on TCS like a leech.”

In a recent interview, TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan defended the policy, calling it a "structured version of an already existing expectation."

“It’s always been expected that associates take responsibility for their careers. While HR facilitates placements, we also expect individuals to actively seek new roles after completing assignments. The goal is to reduce bench time,” he stated.

However, employee advocacy group Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) strongly criticized the policy, labeling it “inhumane, exploitative, and harmful to the mental health of IT professionals.”

NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja sent a formal complaint to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging intervention.

“These are not non-performing employees, but skilled professionals temporarily without projects. Instead of support, they are met with coercion, suspicion, and threats,” the letter read.

NITES also accused TCS of intimidating employees with termination threats and refusal to provide experience letters if deployment timelines are not met.

Meanwhile, TCS has not clarified whether salaries will be withheld for those exceeding the 35-day bench period. While the company has not disclosed current bench figures, industry estimates suggest that 15–18% of employees in major Indian IT firms are typically on the bench. TCS employs approximately 613,000 people globally.

Some employees allege that the new policy has forced them into roles misaligned with their training, while others complained of struggling to find projects near their home locations.

Industry analysts suggest that more IT firms may adopt similar policies amid declining demand, global economic uncertainty, and the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).