Realme 15 Pro 5G Design and Features Leaked Ahead of India Launch

Realme is gearing up to unveil its latest smartphone lineup in India, with the Realme 15 Pro 5G expected to launch alongside the standard Realme 15 5G. While the company has not officially announced a launch date, multiple leaks suggest that the official debut could happen very soon.

Realme 15 Pro 5G: Design Revealed in Leaked Renders

A fresh set of renders shared by 91Mobiles reveals the full design of the upcoming Realme 15 Pro 5G, offering an early look at what users can expect. The new design marks a noticeable shift from its predecessor, the Realme 14 Pro 5G.

On the back, the Realme 15 Pro 5G sports a vertically aligned dual-camera setup, with each lens housed in its own circular module. A third circular ring beside them contains an LED flash. The primary camera is rumoured to feature a 50MP sensor, while details about the secondary camera are still under wraps.

The front of the device showcases a flat display with slim bezels and a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Interestingly, the volume and power buttons are positioned on the left side of the frame — a design change from recent models. The absence of a visible fingerprint scanner suggests it may be integrated under the display.

AI-Powered Features and Configurations

The Realme 15 series is also expected to bring enhanced AI capabilities. Two new features have already been confirmed:

AI Edit Genie – Allows users to edit photos using voice commands.

AI Party – Likely a feature designed to enhance shared or social experiences using AI.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G is expected to launch in multiple configurations, including:

8GB RAM + 128GB or 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 256GB or 512GB storage

Launch Imminent

Though Realme has yet to announce an official launch date, the steady flow of leaks strongly hints that the launch is just around the corner. With fresh design changes, powerful AI features, and high-end specifications, the Realme 15 Pro 5G is shaping up to be a major contender in the mid-range smartphone segment.