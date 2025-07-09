Is $15,000 a Month Enough to Live in New York? Google Engineer Breaks It Down

In a video that has now gone viral, Maitri Mangal, an Indian-origin software engineer at Google in New York, shares insights into her salary and living expenses in the Big Apple -- considered one of the most expensive cities in the world.

Speaking with podcaster and author Kushal Lodha, Mangal revealed that the average annual salary at Google ranges from $150,000 to $200,000 (approximately ₹1.2 crore to ₹1.6 crore), depending on the role. This roughly translates to a monthly income of around $15,000.

When asked about her monthly expenses, she noted that rent alone costs about $3,000 (roughly ₹4 lakh), while commuting expenses range between $100 to $200, and general living costs add another $1,000 to $2,000 per month.

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 195,000 views and nearly 3,000 likes within 24 hours.

In the comments section, reactions were mixed. While many were impressed by the salary range at Google, others felt the term “average package” was vague. Several viewers were also curious about the income tax implications of earning such a high salary in the U.S.

Mangal boasts a strong online presence with over 173,000 followers on Instagram and more than 14,000 connections on LinkedIn. Her career includes stints at prominent organizations such as Bloomberg, Citi, USA Today, and Binghamton University.