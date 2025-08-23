Phone by Google Update: Why Users Are Frustrated With the New Design?

Google recently rolled out a major redesign of its Phone by Google app, the default dialer on many Android devices, especially Pixel phones. The update arrived alongside the wider Android 16 launch, introducing a fresh interface and new styling meant to modernize the user experience.

The changes are part of Google’s Material 3 design language, which focuses on cleaner layouts and updated visuals. On paper, it should have made the app look sharper and more polished. In reality, the reception has been far from positive.

Users have been vocal about their frustration, especially with the new call screen. The most common complaint is that it feels clunky and unintuitive. The once familiar interface has shifted key buttons, shrunk certain elements, and hidden features that used to be front and center. For example, the beloved favorites screen is now harder to access, forcing users to go through extra steps for something that was previously just a single tap away.

Another point of contention is the design of the new in-call screen. Some users dislike the placement and size of the red hang-up button, calling it awkward and amateurish. Others feel the overall aesthetic makes the app harder to use quickly, especially in urgent situations when speed matters most. For those using longer language settings, truncated labels on buttons add to the confusion, making it harder to know what each option does at a glance.

The backlash stems from a bigger issue: Google seems to have prioritized visual updates over usability. For longtime users, the redesign disrupts years of muscle memory. People get used to tapping the same areas instinctively, and moving things around makes even simple actions feel frustrating.

To be fair, some have admitted that the functionality itself still works fine. But design is about more than function; it is also about comfort and familiarity. When a daily app undergoes drastic changes, users may perceive it as a regression, despite advancements in the underlying technology.

This update highlights how tricky redesigns can be for apps that millions rely on for basic daily use. Even small tweaks can stir big reactions when they disrupt established habits. Despite Google's aim to modernize the Phone app, the current response indicates that many users believe it fell short. For now, the consensus seems clear: the update may look different, but it does not necessarily feel better.

My dad asked me why suddenly it all changed? I said android update hai sab mobile pe hua hai. He actually liked updates 😂 https://t.co/2DiB8fiiaB — 🇵🇸 ز (@MrDessert_) August 23, 2025