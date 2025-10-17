OnePlus 15R Launch in India: Price, Features, and Camera Details

OnePlus is set to launch its latest OnePlus 15 series in India, including the OnePlus 15R variant. Known as the OnePlus Ace 6 in China, it is expected to debut in the country by the end of October.

Positioned as a premium mid-range device, the OnePlus 15R promises flagship-level specifications at a more accessible price point.

Design and Display

The OnePlus 15R features a sleek design with a metal frame. It sports a 1.5K BOE OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A teaser shared on Weibo shows the model in a silver finish, while two additional colours – white and dark blue/black – may also be available.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It packs a 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging, ensuring long usage and rapid recharges.

Camera Capabilities

Departing from the usual triple-lens setup, the OnePlus 15R is expected to feature a dual rear camera system.

Expected Price and Availability

The OnePlus 15R is likely to be priced around ₹44,999, slightly higher than the OnePlus 13R’s launch price of ₹39,999. The device could launch in India between December 15 and 25, targeting a year-end release.

The OnePlus 15R aims to deliver flagship-level performance and features at a competitive price. With powerful specifications, advanced camera capabilities, and a sleek design, it is poised to be a strong contender in India’s premium mid-range smartphone segment.