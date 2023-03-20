Now, Buy iPhone 11 For Just 14,449, Deets Inside

iPhone 11 is one of the best-selling smart phone in 2019 and 2020. The reports say that Apple shipped nearly 65 million units of the iPhone 11 in 2020. So if you are looking for a good, budget-friendly iPhone, then we suggest you buy the iPhone 11. Flipkart is offering the iPhone 11 for Rs 14,499,.Yes, you read it right. Do want to know who should grab the offer? Then check this out.

The 64GB variant of iPhone 11 costs Rs 43,900 on Flipkart, After the initial discount, it is available for Rs 44,149. There are also bank offers that might reduce the iPhone 11 cost. On the other hand, Flipkart is offering an exchange offer on the iPhone 11. The exchange offer is starting from Rs 27000. The exchange offer is dependent on the brand, model, and condition of your old smartphone. So with these two offers, you can buy the iPhone 11 for just Rs 14499.