Instagram Creators Can Now Translate Reels to Hindi: Here’s How It Works

Meta has rolled out a new AI-powered translation tool that lets creators dub their Reels in Hindi and Portuguese, expanding beyond the earlier English-Spanish support.

The AI now automatically translates, dubs, and lip-syncs your voice into another language, mimicking the creator’s original tone so the translation feels natural. Each dubbed Reel is tagged with “Translated with Meta AI” to maintain transparency.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri shared the update through a video on Instagram, explaining why the feature matters. “Most of the videos on Instagram are in a language you don't speak, but that doesn't mean you aren't interested in them,” he said.

Viewers can either turn off translations via a toggle in the settings or watch the original version.

The feature is free for creators with public public accounts and with more than 1,000 followers in supported regions. Meta says more languages will be added in the future.

The aim of introducing the feature is to break down language barriers and help creators reach viewers who may not speak the original language of the Reel.

How Creators Can Use Meta AI to Translate Their Reels

Here are step-by-step tips to make use of this new dubbing feature:

Create your Reel as usual

Film or upload your video in your preferred language (e.g., English).

Enable “Translate your voice with Meta AI”

When uploading, look for the new toggle or setting that allows dubbing with AI.

Tip: Make sure you're in a region where this feature is rolling out.

Select target language & lip sync

Choose Hindi or Portuguese as the target language. You can also enable lip-syncing, which aligns translated audio with mouth movements to retain naturalness.

Preview and approve translation

Before publishing, you’ll see a preview. Check if the translation sounds good and matches your tone.

Publish with the “Translated with Meta AI” label

Once uploaded, your audience will see the label and have translation control.

Interact with new audiences

After your Reel is translated, it may reach users who speak another language, helping expand your engagement beyond your native language audience.

Monitor performance and feedback

Pay attention to how translated versions perform versus originals. Use comments and feedback to improve future translations.