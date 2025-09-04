ChatGPT Projects Now Free: How Students, Freelancers and Creators Can Benefit

In a latest development, ChatGPT has announced the rollout of ChatGPT Projects for free users. The feature, earlier restricted to paid subscribers, is aimed at helping users organize their work more efficiently.

ChatGPT Projects are organized, context-aware workspaces designed to streamline complex tasks.

Users can group related chats, upload files such as PDFs or images, and set custom instructions that guide ChatGPT’s responses within a specific project.

Features like project-specific memory, seamless chat organization, drag-and-drop functionality, and file access make ChatGPT Projects ideal for long-term workflows including research, writing, or event planning.

Workspaces in ChatGPT Projects function like folders with shared context. Free users can upload up to five files per project, while paid subscribers get higher limits.

Additional features such as voice mode, deep research, and custom memory are also supported.

With ChatGPT Projects, free users can now create and manage projects on the web and Android apps, with iOS support rolling out soon. Projects can also be customized with unique colors and icons.

Expanding the feature to free users will significantly improve access for students, freelancers, and hobbyists seeking better task management.

The launch comes close on the heels of reports that individual users worldwide have spent $2 billion on the ChatGPT mobile app across iOS and Android since its launch in May 2023.

In 2025, the application’s revenue grew 673 percent year-over-year. The app clocked 318 million downloads in 2025, 2.8 times higher than during the same period last year, according to TechCrunch.

India leads with 13.7 percent of lifetime installs, followed by the US at 10.3 percent. However, American users generated over 38 percent of ChatGPT’s global revenue, with average spending per download at $10 in the US and 5.3 percent in Germany.