ChatGPT Down? Here Are 5 Alternatives You Can Try Right Now

Micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with posts saying “ChatGPT down” after users reported being unable to access OpenAI’s popular chatbot on Wednesday (September 3).

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors online service disruptions, a large number of outage reports were filed from India and several other countries. In India, complaints spiked around 12:57 pm, with 534 issues reported. By the time of publishing, the number had dropped to 275 active reports.

OpenAI has not yet released a statement regarding the cause of the outage or when services might be fully restored.

Are you also experiencing issues with ChatGPT? Here are a few tools that could help you.

Claude (Anthropic)

Widely regarded as safe, helpful, and balanced, Claude is ideal for writing, research, and long-form reasoning. Its latest version, Claude 3, is considered a strong competitor to ChatGPT.

Gemini (Google, formerly Bard)

Integrated with Google Search, Docs, and other Google services, Gemini offers real-time updates and fact-checking. It’s especially useful for those needing the latest information from Google’s ecosystem.

Perplexity AI

Designed around search with AI-powered answers and source citations, Perplexity is strong in research, fact-checking, and quick explanations. It is often described as a smarter, conversational version of Google Search.

Mistral / Mixtral Models

These open-source large language models (LLMs) from Mistral AI are fast, lightweight, and highly customizable, making them popular in developer and tech communities.

Cohere (Command R Models)

Cohere focuses on retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) for enterprise search. It excels at summarization, business insights, and connecting to custom datasets, and is widely used in corporate knowledge management.