AI Replacing Human Roles? IBM Cuts 8,000 Jobs

Tech companies continue to cut jobs, with IBM being the latest. According to reports, the company has slashed 8,000 positions—particularly in the Human Resources segment. The development is significant, coming just weeks after IBM automated around 200 HR roles using AI agents. Earlier, the tech giant had announced that it would be applying artificial intelligence (AI) extensively and profoundly.

The 200 AI agents introduced by the company were assigned repetitive tasks such as responding to employee inquiries, managing internal paperwork, and organizing HR data. These tasks were previously performed by humans but are now handled by software with little or no human supervision.

Allaying fears over AI replacing human roles, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna emphasized that the company is not cutting jobs merely to reduce headcount. Instead, it is redirecting the workforce toward roles that require human intelligence—such as creativity, problem-solving, and people management. He argued that the company is modernizing, not downsizing. According to him, automation allows for greater budget flexibility to invest in roles that AI cannot easily replicate.

Additionally, IBM has been promoting its AI services to other businesses. The company has introduced new tools that enable clients to build their own AI agents—compatible with platforms from OpenAI, Microsoft, and Amazon.