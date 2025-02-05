Bill Gates Speaks About Girlfriend Paula Hurd for First Time

Billionaire Bill Gates Opens up for the first time about his girlfriend in an exclusive appearance on the TODAY show. Gates, who got divorced from Melinda, appears to be enjoying his life with Paula Hurd.

Speaking about the time they spend together, the American billionaire said, “I’m lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula. We’re having fun, going to the Olympics, and enjoying lots of great things together.”

Even though the power couple was spotted for the first time way back in 2022, Bill Gates took nearly 2 years to speak openly and freely about his girlfriend. The couple were one of the top celebrity attractions at last year’s Olympics in Paris and they were also spotted watching a few tennis tournaments together.

The Microsoft co-founder also reflected on his split with Melinda. He called it “the mistake he regrets most”. Mr.Gates also made an interesting observation on his marriage, wherein he said that he knew that their marriage wouldn’t last forever. Their controversial divorce was one of the hot topics in America back in 2021. Despite their tumultuous ending, both parties have now moved on with their own lives.

Currently, Bill Gates is promoting his new book, “Source Code: My Beginnings”. The book gives a peek into the Billionaire’s childhood life and also his early days as the co-founder of Microsoft.

Coming to Mr.Gates’ girlfriend Paula Hurd, is a well-known philanthropist who primarily works in health care and education. It’s currently unclear how Bill Gates and Paula met but the rumors of them dating began in late 2022.