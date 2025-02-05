Chhavi Pandey joins the cast of 'Bas Itna Sa Khwaab'

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) The cast of Zee TV’s show, "Bas Itna Sa Khwaab" has received a new addition. Actress Chhavi Pandey has been roped in to play the role of Tamanna on the show.

The diva has already made quite a splash with her glamorous entry on the “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” song. Elated about playing Tamanna on "Bas Itna Sa Khwaab", Chhavi Pandey revealed, “I am excited to bring Tamanna’s role to life. She’s such a layered and complex character, and diving into her mind has been both challenging and rewarding. Tamanna’s obsession, her manipulation, and her twisted idea of love make her a fascinating role to explore, and I am thoroughly enjoying my time on set. Joining the cast has been an absolute delight – the bond I’ve built with my co-actors is amazing. They’ve been so welcoming and supportive from day one, making it easy to settle into the show. Whether it’s the intense scenes with Shikhar or the subtle tensions with Avani, the energy on set has been fantastic, and I’m grateful to be part of such a talented and dedicated team.”

Shifting our focus to the character, Tamanna has a long-standing history with Shikhar (Yogendra Vikram Singh) from their college days. Her admiration for him has now transformed into obsession. It would be exciting to see how her return to Shikhar and Avani’s (Rajshree Thakur) life affects the couple's relationship.

Backed under the banner of Zee Studios, "Bas Itna Sa Khwaab" is an official remake of Zee Marathi's TV series "Tu Chal Pudha."

Agastaya Jain, Priya Ramnathan, and Vishakha Peeyush are the writers of the show, whereas the screenplay has been provided by Lakshmi Jaykumar.

With Yogendra Vikram and Rajashree Thakur in the lead, the cast of "Bas Itna Sa Khwaab" also includes Bhumika Gurung, Sandeep Sharma, Raanav Sharma, Veronica Sharma, Samta Sagar, Isha Dheerwani, and Jairoop Jeevan in secondary roles, among others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.