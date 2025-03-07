Tech Mahindra strengthens US presence with new Texas headquarters

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Tech Mahindra on Friday said that it has taken a significant step in expanding its footprint in the United States (US) with the inauguration of its new headquarters in Plano, Texas.

The move signals the company’s growing commitment to the US market and its efforts to strengthen its role in driving technological innovation across industries.

The new office, Tech Mahindra’s 19th in the US, is strategically located in North Texas, a region known for its thriving business ecosystem and deep talent pool.

With a sprawling 27,000-square-foot facility accommodating 130 seats, the office is set to become a hub for technology consulting, customer support, and digital solutions.

One of the key highlights of Tech Mahindra’s expansion is the planned Innovation Lab within the Plano facility.

The lab will act as a center of excellence, driving research and development efforts to accelerate innovation.

“Tech innovation is crucial for our region’s growth. The new Tech Mahindra office will nurture local talent and contribute significantly to our economy, reflecting our shared commitment to fostering a thriving tech ecosystem,” Plano Mayor John B. Muns said.

Lakshmanan Chidambaram, President and Head of Americas Leadership Council at Tech Mahindra, described Texas as an emerging powerhouse for technology and innovation.

“As a top employer in North Texas, we celebrate the opening of our new facility, which underscores our commitment to supporting customers, partners and the local economy,” Chidambaram said.

He added that the new facility will enable us to enhance our innovation offerings, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet evolving industry needs.

Meanwhile, in Q3, the IT and digital solutions provider posted 21.4 per cent drop in its net profit at Rs 988 crore (quarter-on-quarter) as compared to Rs 1,257 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q3 FY24).

The company’s total headcount at the end of the quarter was 150,488, down 3,785 on the quarterly basis.

