'Tauba Tauba' hitmaker Karan Aujla to kick off India leg of his world tour in December

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Canada-based Indian singer Karan Aujla is amping up the ‘Tauba Tauba’ euphoria as he prepares to perform live in India this December.

On Monday, Karan announced the dates for the India leg of his ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour', sending his fans into a frenzy.

The music superstar will kick off the India leg on December 7 in Chandigarh, followed by performances in Bengaluru on December 13, New Delhi on December 15, and concluding in Mumbai on December 21.

Talking about the tour, Karan said: “This tour marks a significant milestone in my career, highlighting my journey from a small village in Punjab to the global stage. India has a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to bring the 'It Was All A Dream' tour home. I'm grateful to my fans for making this dream possible. We're going to celebrate together and make some history.”

The India leg of the world tour will mark Karan’s first arena tour in the country.

The ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ is already selling out record-breaking tickets across Canada (August 2024), the UK (September 2024), and New Zealand (October 2024).

Presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the India leg of the tour promises to be a groundbreaking event.

Mohit Bijlani, co-founder of Team Innovation, said: “We're incredibly excited to be bringing Karan Aujla's 'It Was All A Dream' tour to India. The Punjabi-wave groundbreaker is a global phenomenon, his energy is electric, and we can't wait to see him light up arenas across India. It’s been a banner year for Punjabi artists, and these arena-level shows represent the continued rise of the Punjabi Wave.”

“We anticipate the ‘It Was All A Dream India Tour’ to be the biggest Punjabi multi-city arena tour hosted in recent times. Get ready for an unforgettable live experience that will be the culmination of standout production, magnetic stage presence, and timeless hits. This is an arena tour you won't want to miss," he added.

Karan Aujla will be joined by long-time collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky in all four cities.

