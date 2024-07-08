Tata Motors Group clocks 2 pc growth in global wholesales in April-June quarter

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) The global wholesales of Tata Motors Group, including Jaguar Land Rover, reached 3,29,847 vehicles in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal (FY25), up 2 per cent compared to Q1 FY24, the company said on Monday.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY25 were at 93,410, higher by 6 per cent over Q1 FY24.

The company recorded global wholesales of passenger vehicles (including electric vehicles) at 138,682, lower by 1 per cent.

Jaguar Land Rover saw 97,755 vehicles being sold, higher by 5 per cent.

“Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 8,227 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 89,528 vehicles,” according to the company.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors’ sales in the domestic and international market for the first quarter of the current fiscal stood at 229,891 vehicles, compared to 226,245 units during Q1 FY24.

“Tata Motors commercial vehicles domestic sales at 87,615 units in Q1 FY25 were 7 per cent higher than Q1 FY24 sales. Additionally, sales in June were 3 per cent higher compared to May 2024,” said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd.

