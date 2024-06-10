Tanuja Chandra’s ‘Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha’ trailer offers glimpse of lives of her two aunts

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming documentary film ‘Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha’, directed by Tanuja Chandra, was unveiled on Monday and it promises a delightful exploration of life, resilience, and sisterhood.

The documentary follows the lives of Tanuja’s two aunts, Sudha and Radha, aged 86 and 93, having retired to Lahra, a village just outside of New Delhi. The film chronicles their shenanigans and enduring spirit. The trailer offers a peek into their daily routines, their playful banter, and their bond.

Talking about the documentary, Tanuja, who is known for ‘Dushman’, ‘Sangharsh’ and ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’, shared: "I'm hopeful audiences will be touched by the affection between the sisters and will enjoy their quarrels as well. The co-dependence shared not just between my aunts but also with their adopted family, the 6-member domestic staff, in their small universe where everyone takes care of one another, makes it a reflection of a disappearing culture that might not be a part of our lives for much longer.”

She further mentioned: “This is the reason I felt compelled to make this film – with their passing will come the end of this way of life, this language, these cherished rituals, and these deeply held values.”

Producer Anupama Mandloi said that the film serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of community, especially in today's lonely world dominated by digital devices.

“It celebrates food as a source of endless joy and highlights the simple pleasures of living in the present. Honest conversations about death, love, and relationships offer a wealth of wisdom, resonating with audiences who find surprise and power in the film's understated beauty,” Anupama Mandloi said.

The film will drop on OTT platform Open Theatre on June 14.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.