Tanuj Virwani: Thinking about when I can finally hold my little one

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actor Tanuj Virwani, who recently announced that he is set to welcome his first child, said that he is only thinking every moment about when he can finally have his hands on his “little one”.

On July 11, Tanuj, who is currently hosting 'Splitsvilla 15', took to Instagram to announce that he and his wife, Tanya Jacob Virwani, are expecting their firstborn.

The actor shared the picture with the caption: "Always believe in God and in the Power of the Universe. Miracles Do Happen. We are Pregnant and cannot wait to welcome our little Bundle of Joy into the World. Boys and Girls, ‘Baby has entered the chat’. Om Sai Ram."

Talking about his emotions, Tanuj said: "In my entire life, I have experienced many moments of joy. Some due to my profession and some due to my personal life, but none, I repeat, none comes even nearly close to this feeling.”

Reflecting on his upbringing, Tanuj shared how he has always been nurtured and loved immensely by his parents. He used to wonder how his parents could bring such unconditional love to him.

“Today, I officially feel that I am on that journey as well, I can feel my parents a lot more than before. It's not just the birth of a young baby but also, in a way, a rebirth for me as a human being. Tanya and I are immensely happy with this, and God has been kind.”

“There are so many wishes coming in from all corners of the world, and we are ecstatic,” said the actor, who is the son of actress Rati Agnihotri.

Tanuj, who began his Bollywood career with 'Luv U Soniyo', shared: "I am literally thinking every moment about when I can finally have my hands on my little one. There's still time for that to happen, but the wait is difficult. I only have thanksgiving for all our well-wishers, and I truly remain indebted to one and all.”

“I would request everyone to kindly pray for us so that happiness and prosperity continue at our residence, especially at a time like this,” he added.

The actor said he is on cloud nine, and the feeling is truly inexplicable.

“I am looking forward to this new role of fatherhood in my life, and I am all ready to make it the best role ever," he said.

