Tanuj Virwani plays a 'level-headed South Delhite' in 'Bajao'

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actor Tanuj Virwani, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming show 'Bajao', has shared that he plays a level-headed South Delhite in the series.

The actor said yes to the project as it promised a palette change for him who otherwise gets approached for roles with darker plots and themes.

The comedy series, which also stars rapper Raftaar in his acting debut, follows the escapades of three young men as they navigate the challenges of success and survival in the Punjabi music scene. Promising a side-splitting laugh fest and a tale of maturation and male friendship, the show is based in Delhi and delves into the amusing and eccentric realm of the Punjabi music business, replete with flamboyant and unconventional characters, as well as stylish rappers.

Talking about his character in the show, Tanuj said: “Ved is a typical South Delhite. He loves having a good time in life. But he is also level headed and has his eye on his future and how he needs to get there. It is fresh for me. I usually get approached to do series and stories that are of a darker palette. This is a fun show and a character that was interesting. It is younger and challenging for me. I could play around with my clothes, look, language, hairstyle."

The actor further mentioned that he has been meaning to do a laugh out loud comedy but those are in short supply on OTT.

"Everyone thinks only dark, gritty and intense things work. But this was high on novelty. Raftaar was not just for music but he is making his acting debut. In that sense, the series is a melting pot of genres and diverse actors. There is drama, camaraderie, and jokes which are organic. It was a no-brainer to get associated with this project,” he said.

‘Bajao’, produced by Jio Studios, will start streaming on JioCinema from August 25.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.