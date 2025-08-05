Tanishk Bagchi’s prophecy: Audio streaming, Reels about to change for good

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Music composer Tanishk Bagchi, who has been enjoying the colossal success for the ‘Saiyaara’ title track, has said that the response to the album of ‘Saiyaara’ signals a positive change in the Hindi film music market.

Celebrating the success of ‘Saiyaara’, Tanishk Bagchi spoke with IANS in an interview, and said that music industry has been constantly evolving, and because of the rapid expansion of the music market courtesy Instagram Reels and audio streaming services, the market was just flailing around trying to figure out what sticks.

In such a scenario, it’s now confirmed that the audience still craves for melody and soul in the songs beyond sounds which come across as robotic.

The composer told IANS, “The music industry has been evolving. Such a change came only once, when A. R. Rahman sir came. When a complete trend was set. I won't say that ‘Saiyaara’ is a trend. ‘Saiyaara’ is an emotion, the emotion that was lost. Like in the time of Nadeem–Shravan and Anand-Milind. That emotion came back”.

He lauded Mohit Suri, the man behind ‘Saiyaara’, and said that Mohit has worked long enough to inherit that emotion and soul in music as a storyteller.

The songs of ‘Saiyaara’ break the conventional rules of the game as the songs are longer, they are melodic, and come with a high repeat value.

Talking about the change that the music of ‘Saiyaara’ has triggered, he said, “I think the change that will come in people now is that they will want to hear more songs which are longer in length, and which have a stay. The 15 second Reel trend that came out. That 15 second chapter is gone. People will have to do a 1 minute Reel. You will have to listen to the whole song to cut a 1 minute Reel”.

He also called the ‘Saiyaara title track a “healer”, as he said, “When people get healed, what do they do? They do yoga or pranayama. What does pranayama mean? It will not happen in 5 seconds. It is a process to stabilize. So I think our music is pranayama for people. They will become stable. They will listen to it carefully. Then they will realize that they will have to put in a lot of effort”.

‘Saiyaara’ title track recently entered the Spotify Global Top 5.

