Tanishk Bagchi: I’m not chasing trends or trying to prove anything

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Known for belting out hits such as Raataan Lambiyan, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Makhna to name a few, music composer Tanishk Bagchi has talked about not just his music, but about the quiet battles behind his journey to success.

“I come from silence. From loss. From a promise whispered by someone I didn’t get to keep long enough,” said Tanishk, who came from a small home in Kolkata.

Music was always part of his life. His mother carried a piano through the streets, teaching music wherever she could. His father believed his son was meant for something big. But it was his late sister, who saw something in him.

“I was 14 when I lost her. And before she left, she looked at me and said, ‘Make it your best. You will win the awards.’ That sentence never left me.”

After losing her, Tanishk and his father moved to Mumbai.

“We didn’t have money. We didn’t have connections. Just a piano and a dream we couldn’t afford to give up on.”

He composed jingles and taught himself production. Tanishk’s first break came with Banno. Then came hits like Dilbar, Ve Maahi, Lut Gaye, Aankh Maarey.

“People heard the songs. But they didn’t hear the story behind them. What it took to get there.”

Asked about his recent comment that he made about not making remixes anymore, he shared, “I lost my father. The man who had believed in him when the world hadn’t. His dream was to see me stand on my own, as a solo composer. And now, I’m finally doing it. This album, this film, Skyforce, it’s for him. For her (sister).”

He added: “For everything they gave up so I could do this.This time, I’m not chasing trends or trying to prove anything. I just want to make music that feels honest. That says something. That carries their memory. Even if it is a remix, I will do it. I don't mind that.”

