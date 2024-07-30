Tamannah Bhatia lauds background dancers of 'Aaj Ki Raat', gives them due credit

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Tamannah Bhatia, who recently celebrated her 34th birthday, has lauded the background dancers of her recent hit song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from the upcoming Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Stree 2’, and expressed her gratitude to them.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a BTS picture from the song’s shoot. In the caption, she wrote, "All the boys shot this song relentlessly, commendable. Shooting this bare-chested in 4 degrees, had been nothing less than an extreme sport."

The actress and the dancers shot for the song in a blistering cold on the occasion of her birthday.

The song, which is a special number from ‘Stree 2’, has been crooned by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar. It is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

‘Stree 2’, which also stars a volley of terrific actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, is set to release in theatres on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day. It will clash with the Ram Pothineni-starrer ‘Double iSmart’, and the multi-starrer movie ‘Khel Khel Mein’.

‘Stree 2’ is the sequel to the 2018 runaway hit ‘Stree’ which marked the inception of the supernatural universe. While the first part of the ‘Stree’ franchise focused on the titular female ghost, this time around, ‘Stree 2’ follows the story of a male ghost ‘Sirkata’ who cursed the original Stree.

