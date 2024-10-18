Tamanna Bhatia visits Kamakhya Temple amid ED probe

Guwahati, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Tamanna Bhatia, who is under Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner in connection with the probe into a money laundering case linked to the ‘HPZ Token’ mobile app, visited Kamakhya Temple here on Friday and took blessings.

Cladded in a white Kurta Salwar, the actress was seen visiting the temple atop Nilachal Hills in the city with her mother and father.

She was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Guwahati on Thursday for long hours. Bhatia stayed in a luxurious hotel in the city with her family and according to sources, she might be called for another round of questioning by the central agency.

Several investors were allegedly duped on the pretext of mining Bitcoins and some other cryptocurrencies in the ‘HPZ Token’ mobile app.

The statement of the 34-year-old actress was recorded at its zonal office here in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to sources, there were no "incriminating" accusations against Bhatia who allegedly took money for making a "celebrity appearance" at an app company event.

She was also called earlier but she chose to show up on Thursday instead of responding to the summons because of "job obligations".

Tamanna Bhatia arrived at the ED office in Guwahati at around 1.30 p.m. on Thursday, accompanied by her mother and father.

The charge sheet submitted by the ED in connection with the matter in March named 299 entities as accused, including 76 Chinese-controlled firms with 10 Chinese-origin directors and two entities controlled by other "foreign persons".

The money laundering case is the result of a formal complaint filed by Kohima Police's cybercrime unit, which charged several individuals with defrauding "gullible" investors by promising them enormous profits from mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

According to the police, the accused "cheated" the investors using the ‘HPZ Token’ mobile application.

Reportedly, different "shell entities" with "dummy" directors created bank accounts and merchant IDs in order to "layer" the proceeds of criminal activity.

It has been alleged that funds were "fraudulently" obtained for investment in Bitcoin mining as well as unlawful online gambling and betting.

The ED conducted a nationwide search operation in this case, leading to the seizure of immovable assets and deposits worth Rs 455 crore.

Born in December 1989, Tamanna Bhatia is mainly known for her work in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinemas.

