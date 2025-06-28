Talent from vast Bharat has latent creative energy for national development: Sridhar Vembu

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) The talent from vast Bharat has the latent creative energy for our national development, Sridhar Vembu, Chief Scientist and Co-founder of software major Zoho, said on Saturday.

In a post on X social media platform, he said that “there is a vast Bharat that is not obsessed about prestigious credentials, not obsessed about speaking perfect English, not obsessed about enrolling 11-year-old kids (yes!) in JEE or NEET coaching and not obsessed about the stock market,” said Vembu.

He further added that it is talent from that Bharat that has the latent creative energy for our national development.

“That very much includes hard scientific and technical talent. I am so convinced of this proposition that I am dedicating my energy to finding and nurturing that talent,” he noted.

Indian skilled workforce is gaining immense global recognition, with its talent pool being widely appreciated.

India’s youth represent the country’s greatest strength, with a vibrant and dynamic generation driving the vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored their role, stating, “Youth power is both the agent of change and also the beneficiaries of change”.

Women from small cities and towns are also joining the mainstream workforce like never before.

With more women from tier 2 and 3 Indian cities joining the workforce, their median salary has increased by 34 per cent over the past three years. According to job and professional networking platform Apna.co, the number of women job seekers from smaller cities has increased four times between 2021 and 2024.

Several factors have contributed to this rise, including more job opportunities, better digital accessibility, and changing hiring strategies by employers. These developments have encouraged more women from non-metro areas to explore different career paths and participate in the mainstream workforce.

