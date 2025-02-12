Taking steps to implement MoUs signed during ‘Rising Rajasthan’ summit: CM

Jaipur, Feb 12 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Wednesday that the government is taking all necessary steps to implement the MoUs signed during the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' 2024 in order to realise the goal of making Rajasthan a $350 billion economy.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to set quarterly targets to ensure the on-ground implementation of the MoUs. The on-ground implementation of MoUs, worth more than Rs 1 lakh 66 thousand crore, has already begun. This includes MoUs in energy, mining, urban development, industry and agriculture sectors.

A three-tier system has been put in place to review the progress on MoUs signed during the investment summit. Under this mechanism, the Chief Minister, himself, is reviewing the progress of the MoUs worth more than Rs 1,000 crore on a monthly basis.

The Chief Minister said that it is the priority of the state government to maintain direct communication with investors so that their problems can be resolved.

To further this objective, the government is regularly updating the information on the progress of MoUs on the Investor Interface. Investors can access the real-time progress on the implementation of their respective MoUs through the investor interface.

The Chief Minister directed officials to share timely updates on MoU implementation with the investors. Sharma directed officials to expeditiously dispose of the land allotment approvals and other key approvals on the remaining MoUs.

Directing officials to review the cases related to land allotment on a weekly basis, the Chief Minister said that the process to avail various concessions related to land allotment should also be simplified.

Taking stock of the progress on MoUs that have already been allotted land parcels, he said that other key approvals related to these projects should also be disposed of soon to fast-track the implementation of these MoUs.

He also directed officials to mutually coordinate across departments to fast-track the progress on MoUs that require approvals from multiple government departments.

Alok, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy; Shikhar Agrawal, Additional Chief Secretary, CMO, Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Alok Gupta, Principal Secretary, CMO, Dinesh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Revenue, along with other top officials of the Government of Rajasthan were present during the meeting.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.