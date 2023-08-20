Taika Waititi reveals new ideas for a possible 'Thor 5'

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (IANS) Director Taika Waititi has hinted at a possible 'Thor 5' film amidst rumours which had already begun circulating. Speaking on the hypothetical scenario of such a venture, the MCU director revealed some of his ideas for 'Thor 5', which would mean a new suit design, a more powerful enemy than Hela or Gorr, an evolution of Thor's character and higher stakes.

While there is no ‘Thor’ sequel currently in development after ‘Love and Thunder’ which while doing well at the box office was blasted by audiences, the director is determined to continue the adventures of the Norse God of Thunder.

Speaking to 'Variety', the New Zealand based director revealed some of his ideas which will also be given in the upcoming book ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ The Official Movie Special’.

“What is left to do to him? It’s got to be something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome,” Waititi said. “I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable.”

He added, “There’s a fun element to Thor and he has casualness and a sort or swagger about him when he visits these worlds and encounters these aliens that I don’t think you’d get when it’s an earthling traveling through space exploring the universe.”

However, a new Thor film will be difficult as Chris Hemsworth has made up his mind on not returning to the MCU, bidding farewell to the character after ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Earlier, the actor too had called the movie a bad idea from the beginning as he deemed it ‘too silly’, taking away from the seriousness of the plot.

