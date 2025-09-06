Tahira Kashyap on Sharmajee Ki Beti: The film was a deeply personal journey for me

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Tahira Kashyap’s directorial debut ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ won Best Asian Feature Film Award (Gold belt) at the recently held Content Asia Awards 2025. The filmmaker feels deeply honoured and said that the film was a deeply personal journey for her.

Tahira said: “I feel deeply honoured that Sharmajee Ki Beti has won Best Asian Feature Film Award at Content Asia Awards, 2025. This recognition is beyond an honour; it’s a validation of the stories we want to bring to light.”

She added: “And nothing feels more satisfying than knowing that Sharmajee Ki Beti has reached audiences across Asia - it’s truly a proud moment for all of us. The film was a deeply personal journey for me, and I’m filled with gratitude for the audiences who connected with it.”

This is not the first win for Tahira’s film. Earlier too, Sharmajee Ki Beti had grabbed three honours in the Silver belt at the Exchange 4 Media Award ceremony.

Sharmajee Ki Beti released in 2024. The comedy, drama film written and directed by Tahira Kashyap. It stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher, Parvin Dabas, Sharib Hashmi.

The storyline follows three women who face personal challenges that affect their relationships and daily lives. Their intertwined experiences reveal the struggle to balance individual needs with family demands.

In other news, Tahira in June shared a deeply reflective piece on social media. In an Instagram post, she opened up about the complex layers of identity that women often carry. In her poetic and heartfelt note,

Tahira posed the timeless question, “Who am I?” a query she said is often asked during therapy or while truly contemplating life. From being a mother, wife, daughter, and sister to a cancer survivor and creative professional, Kashyap highlighted how easy it is to be labeled and yet how hard it is to be confined within definitions.

Sharing her video, Tahira wrote, “Who are you today? What do you see? (P.s- inspiration for this piece lies in my last post, you’ll get to see what I saw and how) #StoriesInMyHead.” In the clip, she could be heard saying , “Who am I? A profound question, generally asked before therapies or while truly pondering over life.”

“A mother, wife, daughter, sister, professional, homemaker, cancer survivor. How easy it is to be labeled and how difficult it is to be boxed. Our potential is vast and mystical, shortchanged by our own limitations that are whimsical.”

“It's time I go beyond and I am the other. Sparkle along with the shining moon. I am accepting of love from all corners, even from a flower seller in the heat of the noon. I'm joy seeing mocha and cheesecake. I'm the vibrancy that yoga brings forth for my health sake. I'm the flower that blooms, whether it's the cherry blossom in Japan or a lookalike in another city.”

“I'm the line that you've marked five times over in a book because you want to learn and not just because I'm pretty. I'm so much more if I allow myself to be. Who am I? Should often be asked because I get to appreciate what others could never see.”

