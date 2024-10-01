Tahir Raj Bhasin carries ‘South Indian coffee filter’ while travelling

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) On International Coffee Day, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has spoken about his favourite brews and said that while travelling he uses “South Indian coffee filter”.

Talking to IANS about making his own cup of joe, Tahir told IANS: “Yes, I do make my own coffees. I find dark roast specialty coffees from Coonoor are my favourite. At home and while travelling I use a South Indian coffee filter which is portable, (it) needs no electricity and is very easy to use.”

International Coffee Day is celebrated to pay a tribute to the hot cuppa, which gives much more than just a caffeine boost.

Tahir revealed that he likes medium dark roast coffees.

“I always start my day on sets with a coffee. The smell of coffee brewing in my vanity van sets my tempo for the day. Siddharth Sen Gupta the director of yeh ‘Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ and Shweta Tripathi are also both coffee fans and we spent many afternoons looking at having coffee while we were shooting in Manali for season 2 earlier this year,” he said.

Tahir added: “There’s nothing that beats a hot cup of your favourite brew when it’s cold outside and Manali was the perfect setting for this.”

The actor was last seen in the “Sultan of Delhi”, a period crime thriller television series written by Suparn Verma and directed by Milan Luthria. The series is set in Delhi in the year 1962 and is based on writer Arnab Ray's book “Sultan of Delhi: Ascension”.

It also stars Mouni Roy, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, Nishant Dahiya, Mehreen Pirzada and Harleen Sethi.

The 37-year-old actor made his screen debut with “Kismat Love Paisa Dilli” in 2012 and made brief appearances in “Kai Po Che!” and “One by Two”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.