Taha Shah Badussha: Want the roles I play to deeply resonate with the audience

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actor Taha Shah Badussha, who's next release is “PARO - The Untold Story of Bride Slavery,” says he wants to play roles that resonate with the audience, build awareness and aspire for change in society.

Talking about PARO, Taha said, "PARO is a film that deeply affected me when I first heard about it. I want to play roles that resonate with the audience, build awareness and aspire for change in society.”

The movie brings to the limelight the plight of PARO brides, also known as Molki brides, who get trapped in the toxic cycle of bride buying and slavery. In the movie, Taha plays the role of Rashid. Initially a man without any remorse, his character is eventually faced with circumstances that bring about a change in him and move him towards atoning for his ways.

“I want the roles I play to deeply resonate with the audience, and my role in PARO is just like that. Everybody who has seen the movie so far, has been deeply affected and moved by its story and that is the kind of impact that we were all aiming for,” he added.

PARO has been directed by 2 time National Award Winner Gajendra Ahire.

The movie was recently screened at Academy LA, in association with Los Angeles Fashion Week, where the film's producer Trupti Bhoir collaborated with LA Fashion Closet, to launch TARPA TRIBES, a brand created by Trupti Bhoir and her organisation SHELTER FOUNDATION, which supports and provides tribal women from remote villages in Palghar, Maharashtra, India with employment, shelter and skill development.

Taha made his debut film, Luv Ka The End. He was cast as an antihero, the first of its kind role in the youth genre. He was seen for a second time in the 2013 movie Gippi.

In 2015, he acted in Mahesh Bhatt's Barkhaa opposite Pakistani actress Sara Loren. In 2016, he appeared in Karan Johar's Baar Baar Dekho alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif, playing the role of Tarun. He was then seen in Ranchi Diaries. Taha made his Hollywood debut with Draupadi Unleashed playing Gautam.

However, it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2024 series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”, which put the spotlight on him

