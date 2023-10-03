Tabu on her bond with Vishal Bhardwaj: 'From 'Maqbool' to 'Haider,' our creative journey continues to evolve'

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Tabu, who has reunited with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for spy thriller ‘Khufiya’, opened up on her bond with the latter, calling it truly exciting.

In the world of Indian cinema, few partnerships have stood the test of time like that of Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj.

From the gripping narratives of 'Maqbool' and the hauntingly atmospheric 'Haider', this dynamic duo has consistently delivered unforgettable performances and storytelling.

With a bond that has matured over the years, Tabu and Vishal promise to take viewers on yet another journey, this time full of espionage and spies.

Speaking about the same, Tabu shared, “I am delighted to join hands with Vishal Bhardwaj once again in 'Khufiya,' and our collaboration with Netflix for this intriguing spy thriller is truly exciting.”

“Vishal's unique storytelling has always intrigued me, and 'Khufiya' is no exception. From 'Maqbool' to 'Haider,' our creative journey continues to evolve, and I can't wait for audiences to witness our latest venture,” she added.

Adding onto that, Vishal shared: “Tabu is undeniably an exceptional talent in the world of cinema. Her ability to immerse herself in diverse characters and bring them to life is truly awe-inspiring.”

“In 'Khufiya,' she once again proves her mettle by portraying the character brilliantly, with a depth and authenticity that only she can deliver. It's a privilege to work with such an extraordinary actor, and her performance in this film is bound to leave audiences spellbound,” shared the director.

“Khufiya" marks an exciting departure from Vishal’s usual forte, known for his exceptional work in adapting classic literature and crafting dark, intense narratives set in rural landscapes. This time, he ventures into the realm of espionage with a spy thriller that promises to be a captivating addition to his diverse filmography.

The film also stars Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. It will release on Oct 5 on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.