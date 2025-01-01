Taapsee Pannu’s husband Mathias Boe welcomes 2025 with their unseen wedding pic

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Former badminton player Mathias Boe welcomed 2025 by sharing a rare photo with his wife, actress Taapsee Pannu, from their marriage registry, marking a special moment as he bid farewell to 2024.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mathias posted a monochrome picture of himself and Taapsee signing their marriage papers. Along with the image, Mathias shared a heartfelt caption, reflecting on how 2024 was the year his girlfriend became his ‘wife.’

The former badminton player wrote, “2024 is coming to an end. A really happening year for me, one of the most eventful years of my life. A girlfriend who became my wife, and a family that grew bigger. I wish everyone a very happy New Year, blessed with the love from your family and friends.”

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe tied the knot on March 23, 2024, in Udaipur, in an intimate traditional ceremony. The celebration was attended by their close friends and family, with a few celebrities, including Anurag Kashyap, Pavail Gulati, and Kanika Dhillon gracing the occasion.

Interestingly, the ‘Pink’ actress kept her wedding private and has yet to share an official wedding photo on social media. Taapsee and Mathias reportedly first met at the inaugural Indian Badminton League in 2013. Mathias was a member of the Lucknow-based team Awadhe Warriors, while Taapsee served as the brand ambassador for the champions, Hyderabad Hotshots.

During her recent appearance at an event, the ‘Haseen Dillruba’ actress opened up about her wedding with Boe and revealed that they had a court marriage in December 2023. She explained that people were unaware of their wedding this year because they didn't make a public announcement.

On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in the upcoming action thriller “Gandhari.” Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film will explore the profound bond between a mother and child.

