T20 World Cup: Farooqi takes five-for as Afghanistan crush Uganda by 125-runs

Georgetown (Guyana), June 4 (IANS) Fazalhaq Farooqi's five-wicket haul powered Afghanistan to a dominating 125-run win over debutants Uganda in the Group C match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Tuesday (as per IST), here at Providence stadium.

Despite fightback from Uganda bowlers in the death overs, Afghanistan posted a strong total of 183/5 on the back of a brilliant opening stand of 154 runs between Ibrahim Zadran (70 off 46) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz 76 off 42).

In defense of a huge total, Farooqi set the tone for the win with his scintillating bowling display, picking up 5-9 to bundle out Uganda for 58 in 16 overs and wrap up a massive win for his side.

Brian Masaba won the toss and elected to bowl first. Afghanistan's openers capitalised on favorable batting conditions and Uganda's fielding lapses. Gurbaz led initially, with Zadran joining him, hitting four boundaries in the sixth over.

The duo continued to dominate, with Gurbaz reaching his maiden T20 World Cup fifty in the ninth over, featuring four sixes and two fours.

Afghanistan crossed the 100-run mark by the 10th over, aided by an eventful 25-run over from Bilal Shah, which included five no-balls and five wides, propelling them past 150. Skipper Masaba eventually claimed Uganda's first wicket, dismissing Ibrahim Zadran and breaking the 154-run opening stand.

Experienced tweakers Alpesh Ramjani and Masaba then picked two more over the next couple of overs to clean up the Afghanistan top-order. Uganda bowlers got their act right in the death, conceding 22 runs for merely three wickets in the final four overs.

Defending 183, Farooqi gave Afghanistan the perfect start dismissing Ronak Patel (4) and Roger Mukasa (0) off back-to-back deliveries. While he missed out on a hat-trick, with Riazat Ali Shah surviving by the barest of margins, Afghanistan had their third when Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Simon Ssezai for 4.

When Naveen-ul-Haq the third bowler to be introduced in the game, picked two wickets in his first over, Uganda were in dire straits at 18/5. A brief stand between Riazat Ali and Robinson Obuya steadied the ship temporarily, but Farooqi returned to deliver further blows and strengthen Afghanistan's grasp on the game.

Farooqi finished with 5/9, while the finishing blows were delivered by skipper Rashid Khan.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 183/5 in 20 over (Ibrahim Zadran (70), Rahmanullah Gurbaz 76); Brian Masaba 2-21) beat Uganda 58 all out in 16 overs (Robinson Obuya 14; Fazalhaq Farooqi 5-9) by 125 runs.

