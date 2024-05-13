T20 World Cup: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, skipper Rohit Sharma unveil Indian team's jersey

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and captain Rohit Sharma attended the unveiling of India's new T20 World Cup kit at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, here on Monday.

Adidas, India's official kit partner, earlier revealed the team's jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in the USA and Caribbean from June 1. BCCI's official social media handle posted a video of Jay Shah and Rohit Sharma, unveiling the Indian kits, including the training kit, coaching staff kit, and the main kit.

“It is time to welcome our team in new colours. Presenting the new T20I #TeamIndia Jersey with our honorary secretary JayShah, captain Rohit Sharma and official partner Adidas,” BCCI posted on Twitter.

On April 30, the BCCI named India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in the US and West Indies. India will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 5 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

India Squad for T20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashashvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav. Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rimku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.