Syria's air defences intercept Israeli missile attack

Damascus, April 29 (IANS) Syrian air defences intercepted a fresh Israeli missile attack in the central province of Homs on Saturday, the state media said in a report.

The air defences were responding to hostile targets in the skies of Homs, said the report, without giving out further details.

Three civilians were injured in the attack, Xinhua news agency quoted the Syrian Defence Ministry as saying.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said the missile destroyed a weapon depot for the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group in the Daba'a air base in Homs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.