Sweden name UEFA Nations League squad, Isak misses out due to injury

Stockholm, Oct 2 (IANS) After Sweden registered two wins in the opening Nations League round, Slovakia and Estonia now await away from home for the men's national team. Jon Dahl Tomasson announced his squad for the upcoming games on Wednesday.

In what can only be described as a fresh and new squad, Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak will be missing out through injury.

"It is one of the world's best strikers who is missing. He is really disappointed not to be able to contribute and help the team, but he is not ready to perform due to injury and I am sure he will be back in November and help us when we play the final round at the Strawberry Arena," said the head coach.

Jon Dahl Tomasson drafted several untested players in the context, which turned out well. In the upcoming squad there is another debutant in Eric Smith, who has played youth internationals but not for the U21 or men's national team, is selected. The centre-back was called up before but was prevented by personal reasons.

Midfielder Jesper Karlstrom was selected for the squad in March, but then had to withdraw his offer due to injury. Center back Alex Douglas gets new confidence from the manager, just like midfielder Lucas Bergvall. Also back in the squad is Victor Nilsson Lindelof, who missed the September training session due to injury.

"It feels good to have Victor back in the team again. He has only trained for a week after his long injury period, so we will see how it develops, but he is an important player and leader and wants to be involved and help the team, which feels very good," he added.

The men's national team gathers in Stockholm on October 7 to go to Bratislava later in the week as they face Slovenia on October 11 before turning their attention to the clash against Estonia.

Sweden squad:

Goalkeeper: Viktor Johansson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Robin Olsen, Jacob Widell Zetterstrom

Defenders: Ludwig Augustinsson, Alex Douglas, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Isak Hien, Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Ken Sema, Eric Smith, Carl Starfelt

Midfielders and Forwards: Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall, Anthony Elanga, Niclas Eliasson, Viktor Gyökeres, Jesper Karlstrom, Dejan Kulusevski, Hugo Larsson, Sebastian Nanasi, Gustaf Nilsson, Anton Saletros

