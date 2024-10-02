PM Modi interacts with tribal community in Jharkhand, reaffirms govt's commitment

Hazaribagh, Oct 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Hazaribagh on Wednesday, assured the tribal community that the central government was fully committed to addressing their concerns and prioritising their development.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to the uplift of tribal-dominated regions, unveiling a series of development plans.

He said, “Today I feel proud to launch Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan from this historic land of Birsa Munda. This ambitious plan, worth Rs 80,000 crore, will be implemented by 15 ministries, which will transform the landscape of 60,000 tribal-dominated villages across the country.”

Later, during the Parivartan Mahasabha rally, the Prime Minister focussed on issues concerning tribal communities.

He also criticised the past treatment of the community, particularly under the Congress regime.

Highlighting the government’s new initiatives, PM Modi said, “The schemes that we have launched today will benefit every tribal family. It will ensure that all tribal families are connected to Ayushman Yojana, all tribal-dominated villages get roads, every family gets a house and every house gets a tap water connection."

The Prime Minister also announced the establishment of tribal marketing centres to provide fair market opportunities for products made by tribal families and entrepreneurs.

“There will also be a focus on skill development for tribal youth, ensuring they receive training and opportunities necessary for growth, especially in states like Jharkhand,” he said.

PM Modi also underlined his special connection with Jharkhand, saying, “BJP and I have a special bond with Jharkhand. This is a ‘bond of the heart’ built on shared dreams. Jharkhand keeps calling me, and every time, I find myself returning without hesitation.”

The Prime Minister also reflected on his previous visits to Jharkhand. “I came to Jharkhand on October 2, the birth anniversary of Gandhi ji. So, this is also a big coincidence. Gandhi ji had come to Hazaribagh in 1925 during the freedom movement. Bapu's thoughts and teachings are part of our resolutions,” he said.

He further said, “I was in Jharkhand on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2015 also. That day I got the opportunity to inaugurate a solar rooftop plant in Khunti. Just a few days ago, I flagged off six Vande Bharat Express trains in Jamshedpur. That day my helicopter could not fly due to heavy rains, so I reached Jharkhand by road to meet you.”

The Prime Minister's address resonated with a promise to bring about tangible change and ensure that the benefits of development reach every corner of the tribal community in Jharkhand and other states as well.

