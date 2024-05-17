Swati Maliwal's medical examination underway at AIIMS

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The medical examination of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who was allegedly assaulted on Monday at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, is underway here at AIIMS.

Late on Thursday, the Delhi Police lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged assault and took her to AIIMS for a medical check-up.

According to sources, Maliwal in her complaint had alleged that while she was waiting in the drawing room at the Chief Minister's residence, his Private Secretary Bibhav Kumar came and without any provocation, slapped her and also delivered punches to her abdomen.

"I entered the drawing room and was waiting there. Bibhav arrived and began to verbally abuse me. Without any provocation, he repeatedly slapped me... I yelled, pleading for him to stop and let me go, but he persisted in assaulting me while hurling insults in Hindi," the AAP MP said in the statement recorded by the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

"He issued threats, saying things like 'dekh lenge, nipta denge'. He struck me on the chest, face, stomach, and lower part of my body. I informed him that I was menstruating and in considerable pain, begging him to leave me alone. Eventually, I managed to escape and ran out of the room, calling the police for help," sources quoted Maliwal as saying in the statement.

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

On Monday, DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said that a PCR call was received at 9:34 a.m. at the Civil Lines police station, in which the caller claimed that she was assaulted by Chief Minister's PS Bibhav Kumar at CM Kejriwal's official residence.

