Swara Bhasker reveals hubby Fahad Ahmad ‘steals everything nice she brings home’

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Swara Bhasker recently shared a heartwarming birthday post for her husband, Fahad Ahmad.

In the post, the 'Veere De Wedding' actress playfully revealed that Fahad has a habit of "stealing anything nice" she brings home. Taking to her Instagram handle, Swara shared a candid video featuring them and wrote in the caption, “Happy happy birthday to the bestest guy! May all your dreams come true Fahad. And may all your fears prove to be illusions! And of course may your confidence never have reason to falter. I love you @fahadzirarahmad; the kind of love that will triumph over countless geelaa tauliyaas, lost socks, and wet bathrooms #birthdayboy #fahadahmad #birthday #mine.”

In the next follow-up post, the actress posted Fahad’s happy moments with her and their daughter, Rabiya. For the caption, Swara wrote, “Happy happy birthday to this prince among men! Warning: He steals headphones, perfume, toiletries and anything nice his wife brings home ok he also steals hearts! (Cornyyyyy !) Happy happy birthday Jaan! Have the best year. And as always.. bhai ka confidence barkaraar rahey!”

Swara and Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmed got married on February 16, 2023, and welcomed their first child, daughter Rabiya, on September 23 of the same year.

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker has recently revealed that her X account has now been restored. Earlier, she had shared that she was "locked out" of her account due to copyright infringement. She wrote, “And we are back like a bad penny. Thank you everyone who helped @XCorpIndia (sic).”

In an Instagram post, the 'Anaarkali of Aarah' actress had earlier written, “And now my Twitter/ X account it would seem HAS BEEN HACKED!” Swara posted a couple of slides, with one stating, “More drama with my X account (sic).” She had also shared screenshots of updates from Team X, explaining that her account was being operated by someone else.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.