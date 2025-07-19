Swami Shakti Sharananand Saraswati lauds PM Modi's contribution to global peace and unity

Motihari, July 19 (IANS) During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar’s Motihari, he met with Swami Shakti Sharananand Saraswati Maharaj, who lauded the Prime Minister for his contributions to India and his efforts towards global peace and unity. He further added that PM Modi's thoughts reflect the values of Lord Ram.

He further added that PM Modi's thoughts reflect the values of Lord Ram.

Speaking to IANS, Swami Shakti Sharananand Saraswati praised PM Modi’s commitment to social equality, describing him as a leader who makes no distinction based on caste, religion, or status.

“The Prime Minister has done a lot for India and continues to do so. He is working tirelessly to establish peace in the world. His thoughts reflect the values of Lord Ram. Despite holding such a high position, his simplicity is truly inspiring,” he said.

The spiritual leader further added, “PM Modi's saintly nature and inclusive vision set him apart. He is a ruler, but also a spiritual person. We blessed him to become ‘Vishwa Guru’ (world teacher). He has an extraordinary attraction and determination that reflect in his tireless service to the nation.”

During their meeting, Swami Shakti Sharananand Saraswati and his group presented several symbolic gifts to the Prime Minister, including a cow with a calf adorned with golden stones, a book, a sheet decorated with traditional Madhubani painting, and a Rudraksha garland.

In return, the Prime Minister honoured the Swami Shakti Sharananand Saraswati by offering him a ‘chadar’ - a traditional gesture of respect.

The Swami Shakti Sharananand Saraswati shared his thoughts on PM Modi’s heartfelt response, saying, “He was delighted to accept our gifts. The joy on his face reflected genuine humility. It is rare to see such simplicity in someone holding such a powerful position. His gesture of posting our photograph together on social media shows his greatness - he gave immense respect to someone like me from a small town. That is his true character.”

PM Modi on Friday had shared a few pictures of Swami Shakti Sharananand Saraswati and said, "Today I had the good fortune of taking blessings from Swami Shakti Sharananand Saraswati Ji Maharaj in Motihari. While his personality is full of brilliance and energy, his speech is also full of spirituality. I am overwhelmed by the intimacy, affection and guidance of Maharaj Ji!."

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi had addressed a massive gathering at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 7,217 crore. The projects span various sectors, including infrastructure, transport, and public welfare.

As part of the event, he also flagged off four Amrit Bharat trains, significantly boosting rail connectivity across the region. The new trains are expected to improve passenger comfort and connectivity in underserved areas of Bihar.

In a major move aimed at youth employment, the Prime Minister announced a new scheme, under which Rs 15,000 will be provided to individuals employed in private companies for the first time. The scheme, which will be rolled out from August 1, has been backed by a Rs 1 lakh crore budget allocation.

