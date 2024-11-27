Sushmita Sen applauds daughter Renee's confident posing moment

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen recently took to social media to cheer for her daughter, Renee Sen, as she confidently poses for the camera.

On Wednesday, the former Miss Universe shared a video of Renee striking different poses for the camera. Alongside it, the proud mommy wrote in the caption, “You goooooo girl!!!! #stunning @reneesen47 My favourite part is you, dancing of course!!! That’s my #babygirl Confident, beautiful & enjoying the moment!!! I love you shona!!! #bringit Maa #duggadugga.”

In the video, Renee is seen wearing a short shimmery dress. She posed with utmost grace and confidence. Renee is also seen dancing in the clip.

Sushmita Sen never shies away from expressing her love and pride for her daughters. For the unversed, the actress became a single mother at the age of 24. She adopted her elder daughter, Renee in 2000. In 2010, Sushmita expanded her family by adopting her second daughter, Alisah.

Her elder daughter, Renee, stepped into the world of acting in 2021 with her debut in a short film. Reflecting on her journey as a mother, Sushmita once shared her thoughts on adopting her daughters during an interaction at FICCI Hyderabad, where she spoke about the life-changing decision and the joy it brought to her life.

The 'Main Hoon Na' actress stated that becoming a mother at 24 was the wisest decision she has ever made. It brought stability to her life. While many see it as a great act of charity or a noble gesture, for her, it was about self-preservation, a way of protecting and grounding herself.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the thriller "Aarya." In the series, she portrayed a resilient woman who pushes boundaries to shield her family from the dark world of crime. Season 3 was released in two parts, with the first half premiering in 2023 and the second half debuting on February 9, 2024.

